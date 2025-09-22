ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Financial Review

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Tandem Diabetes Care”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $31.39 million 10.14 -$18.91 million ($0.81) -13.83 Tandem Diabetes Care $940.20 million 0.90 -$96.03 million ($3.09) -4.07

Analyst Ratings

ClearPoint Neuro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and Tandem Diabetes Care, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tandem Diabetes Care 0 11 5 0 2.31

ClearPoint Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.60%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus price target of $22.44, suggesting a potential upside of 78.50%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Volatility and Risk

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -66.15% -94.44% -51.58% Tandem Diabetes Care -20.51% -65.40% -13.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats ClearPoint Neuro on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain. It has license and collaboration agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB; license and research agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., UCB Biopharma SRL, and University of California and San Francisco; and development and license agreement with NE Scientific, LLC. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system. It also sells single-use products, including cartridges for storing and delivering insulin, and infusion sets that connect the insulin pump to the user's body. In addition, the company offers Tandem Device Updater used to update the pump software from a personal computer; Tandem Source, a web-based data management platform, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pumps, integrated CGMs, and supported blood glucose meters; and Sugarmate, a mobile app used to help people visualize diabetes therapy data. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

