Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $1,224,805.95 in Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total transaction of $1,224,805.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,192,411.15. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 50,271.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coastal Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

