Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $1,224,805.95 in Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.65, for a total transaction of $1,224,805.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,192,411.15. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Coastal Financial Price Performance
Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $113.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCB shares. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price objective on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.
Coastal Financial Company Profile
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
Read More
