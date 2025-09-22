Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7,675.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,228,000 after purchasing an additional 273,453 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 253,677 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,634,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.88, for a total value of $750,158.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,220. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $796.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $683.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.44 and a 52-week high of $806.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Northcoast Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

