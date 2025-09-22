Comparing Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) & SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB 4.62% 6.66% 4.33% Cleveland-Cliffs -9.03% -17.97% -6.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSAB and Cleveland-Cliffs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB $9.78 billion 0.59 $617.08 million $0.22 13.18 Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.30 -$754.00 million ($3.41) -3.40

SSAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SSAB and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 5 3 0 2.22

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus target price of $11.24, indicating a potential downside of 3.10%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than SSAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SSAB has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About SSAB

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production. The SSAB Europe segment provides strip, heavy plate, and tubular products. The SSAB Americas segment sells heavy plates for steel and plate production. The Tibnor segment distributes a range of steel and non-ferrous metals in the Nordics and Baltics. The Ruukki Construction segment produces and sells energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It markets its steel products under the Strenx, Hardox, Docol, GreenCoat, Toolox, Armox, Duroxite, SSAB AM, SSAB Boron, SSAB Domex, SSAB Form, SSAB Laser, SSAB Weathering, Cor-Ten, and SSAB Multisteel brands. The company's products are used by customers in the heavy transport, construction and infrastructure, industrial applications, construction machinery, energy, and material handling markets. SSAB AB (publ) was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

