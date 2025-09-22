Contrasting Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) & First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Plains Bancshares 13.34% 4.52% 0.76% First Merchants 21.35% 9.88% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.3% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Central Plains Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of First Merchants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Plains Bancshares $27.31 million 2.51 $3.65 million $0.99 16.38 First Merchants $1.07 billion 2.17 $201.40 million $3.86 10.44

This table compares Central Plains Bancshares and First Merchants”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Central Plains Bancshares. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Plains Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Central Plains Bancshares and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Plains Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus target price of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.73%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Central Plains Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Central Plains Bancshares has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Merchants beats Central Plains Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers electronic banking services, including mobile banking, on-line banking and bill pay, and electronic funds transfer. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

