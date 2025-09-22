Critical Comparison: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) versus Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 7.79% 30.99% 11.51% Kandi Technologies Group -39.45% -6.82% -5.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pool and Kandi Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $5.31 billion 2.23 $434.33 million $10.84 29.33 Kandi Technologies Group $127.57 million 0.90 -$50.50 million ($0.58) -2.31

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than Kandi Technologies Group. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pool has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pool and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 0 5 2 0 2.29 Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pool presently has a consensus price target of $342.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pool beats Kandi Technologies Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional turf care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

