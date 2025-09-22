Critical Review: Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $228.14 million 9.63 $70.52 million ($0.04) -301.50 Altisource Portfolio Solutions $168.27 million 0.73 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.57

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altisource Portfolio Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalBridge Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 5 2 3.13 Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 33.85%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 18.57% 4.14% 1.97% Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68%

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

