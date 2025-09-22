Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4,180.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,521 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Crown were worth $31,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $109.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 13,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 449,056 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,109.12. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock worth $5,873,770. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

