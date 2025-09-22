CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after buying an additional 1,937,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 129.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,261,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,585,000 after buying an additional 1,276,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $53,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth about $47,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.83%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

