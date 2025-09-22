D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 463.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.8%

DHI stock opened at $168.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $195.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $6,173,403. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.