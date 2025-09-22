Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells $1,356,229.84 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,356,229.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $220,350.40. The trade was a 86.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 18 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $2,434.14.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $4,493,288.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $6,148,382.96.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 23,058 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $3,017,600.46.

Datadog Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.82 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 396.64, a P/E/G ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

