Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Stock Price Down 23.5% – What’s Next?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 119,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average daily volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Devonian Health Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67.
About Devonian Health Group
Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics.
