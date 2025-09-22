Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $526,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 35,832.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,917,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 350.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 410,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 319,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 77.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,677,000 after buying an additional 268,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth about $40,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dover from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.92.

DOV stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dover has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.350-9.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

