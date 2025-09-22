Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.60% of Dycom Industries worth $42,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after buying an additional 425,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $21,451,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.43.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DY stock opened at $269.71 on Monday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.