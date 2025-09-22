Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $4,550,000.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CEO Josh Silverman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,810. This represents a 52.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 8th, Josh Silverman sold 65,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $3,737,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,118,182.26.

On Friday, August 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $1,273,094.16.

On Thursday, July 24th, Josh Silverman sold 140,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $70.57.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The company had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH now owns 7,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

