Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) versus Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Critical Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Excellon Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.11) -0.83 Excellon Resources $25.82 million 2.33 -$5.22 million ($0.03) -8.00

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excellon Resources has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -256.53% -250.84% Excellon Resources N/A -41.12% -18.63%

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Wealth Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore project comprising 789 unpatented federal lode claims that covers an area of 6,788 hectares located in Clark County, eastern Idaho; and the Oakley project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. In addition, the company has an option to acquire the La Negra project located in Querétaro State, Mexico. Excellon Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

