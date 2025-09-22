Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 13,363 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 189.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $163,970,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5,678.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,436,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 13,272.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

