Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 16,012 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after buying an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,448,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 413,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,015,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,783,000 after buying an additional 184,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 1.3%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.