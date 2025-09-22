Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. $GNL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. Colliers Securities raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

GNL stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.38 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 43.75% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

