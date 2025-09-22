Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 447.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 43,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $2,726,748.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,638 shares in the company, valued at $287,463.24. This represents a 90.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. This trade represents a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock opened at $50.92 on Monday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

