Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in N-able, Inc. $NABL

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,580,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,361 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $4,963,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 790,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 373,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in N-able by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,300,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 352,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NABL opened at $8.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 410.71 and a beta of 0.62. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.87 million. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other N-able news, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $244,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 468,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,244.60. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,164.80. The trade was a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

