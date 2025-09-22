Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $139,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,172.62. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $394.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

