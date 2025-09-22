Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:CXT opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

