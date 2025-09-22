Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Semler Scientific Inc. $SMLR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Semler Scientific Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 161.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Semler Scientific by 47.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $29.18 on Monday. Semler Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $432.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.45.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $5.31. The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 86.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Semler Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

