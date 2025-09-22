Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,872 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after purchasing an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,394,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.18.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EPRT opened at $30.09 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

