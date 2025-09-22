Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $286.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

