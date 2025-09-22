Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 70.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.94. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

Stag Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

Stag Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.