Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 906 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34,655.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,901,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,660 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $661,771,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,585,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,480,000 after purchasing an additional 890,440 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 811.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 637,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,806,000 after purchasing an additional 567,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $292.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

