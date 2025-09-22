Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $1.92 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after purchasing an additional 61,779 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 33,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $90.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $90.48.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.