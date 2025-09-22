Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,496 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Exelon worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,777,000 after buying an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of EXC opened at $43.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.