F5, Inc. $FFIV Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV opened at $328.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.70 and a 200 day moving average of $289.40. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.24 and a 12 month high of $337.39.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

