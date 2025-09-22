Fastenal Company $FAST Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 404.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $29,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $49,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,661.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,662,414.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 48,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,341,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,834. The trade was a 80.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

