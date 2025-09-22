Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.62 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

