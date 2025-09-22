Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.08 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

