Financial Comparison: Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) & Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Abeona Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Terns Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 262.45%. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $15.49, suggesting a potential upside of 105.68%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Terns Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $400,000.00 689.70 -$63.73 million $0.70 7.69 Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$88.85 million ($1.04) -7.24

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abeona Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Terns Pharmaceuticals. Terns Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terns Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and Terns Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics N/A 89.05% 45.64% Terns Pharmaceuticals N/A -27.35% -26.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Terns Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Terns Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow. It also develops TERN-501, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist with enhanced liver distribution and metabolic stability that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of MASH; and TERN-601, a small-molecule Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 receptor agonist program that is intended to orally be administered for obesity. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.