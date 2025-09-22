Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys New Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Down 0.2%
TFC opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.68%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.47.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Truist Financial
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.