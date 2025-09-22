Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. Bank of America increased their price target on PDD from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

PDD Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of PDD stock opened at $129.47 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $155.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

