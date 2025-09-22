Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.45.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock worth $33,810,741. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

