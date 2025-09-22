Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $36,000 in Transocean Ltd. $RIG

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,093 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 195,435 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 58,160 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 205,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 67,583 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Transocean by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 53,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Transocean by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,577,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 854,800 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.79.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.26.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

