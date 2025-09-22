Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $146.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $138.51. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

