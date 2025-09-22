Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $204,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $85.03 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

