Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sezzle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Sezzle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sezzle from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Sezzle Price Performance

SEZL stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 9.02.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. Sezzle had a return on equity of 102.90% and a net margin of 28.13%.The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $921,421.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,312,664.92. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $528,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,309,040. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,484 shares of company stock worth $9,612,690. Insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

