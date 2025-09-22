Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 1,463 Allegion PLC $ALLE

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.25.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,843.16. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,589.48. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $179.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $180.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

