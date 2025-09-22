Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,667 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $75.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

