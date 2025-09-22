Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Gen Digital by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 812,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 105,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 133,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEN opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41. Gen Digital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Gen Digital ( NASDAQ:GEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.620 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.490-2.560 EPS. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

GEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

