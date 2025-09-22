Global Partners LP $GLP Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,719 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Partners worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 130,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,514.64. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,601. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.96. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.77.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Global Partners had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 0.64%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Global Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

