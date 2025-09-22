Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 120,496 Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ATYR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,496 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in aTyr Pharma were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $0.99 on Monday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATYR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jones Trading lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Read Our Latest Report on aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.