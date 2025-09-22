Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF $XTN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,310 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.