Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Meridian Bank $MRBK

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) by 114.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,332 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bank were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bank by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meridian Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Meridian Bank had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Meridian Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

