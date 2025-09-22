Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 82 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $635.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.05.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $778.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total transaction of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $391,611.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,618.20. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,405 shares of company stock worth $196,059,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

